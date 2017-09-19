12th annual Art Affaire to feature 115 artists

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Street, Milford

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, in association with Lykins Energy Solutions, is gearing up for its 12th annual Art Affaire. This juried art and fine crafts show will be held rain or shine on a closed three-block section of Main Street (Route 50) in Milford. Admission is free.

Art Affaire will feature 115 local and regional artists, nearly half of them new to the show.

“This will be our third year on Main Street, and we’re delighted to return to this historic venue,” said Donna Amann, administrator, GMAHS. “The added benefit of the local shops and restaurants adds to the charm of this popular community event.”

Art Affaire will feature:



Original works in painting, drawing, photography, paper, collage, ceramics/clay, sculpture, wood, glass, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry, wearable art, fiber art and basketry.



Strolling musical entertainment, including Civil War guitarist Steve Ball, the Roaring 20’s Barbershop Quartet and the Ladies Living History Group.



Food by 20 Brix, Lehr’s Prime Market, Padrino Italian and Tickled Sweet; and wine and beer from Lehr’s Prime Market.



An expanded Community Cultural Tent featuring local and regional arts-related organizations.

MilfordHistory.net

Winning Art Affaire poster available

Anne Huddleston, an artist and graphic designer, created the winning poster for this year’s Art Affaire. The contest was coordinated by the Greater Milford Area Historical Society and the competition sponsor, the City of Milford.

The tree-lined Little Miami River is the focal point of the poster with Promont, an 1865 Italianate house museum owned and operated by the historical society, on the hill overlooking the valley. The “Welcome to Milford” sign, the colorful tents representing Art Affaire and delightful critters along the river bank complete the design.



Huddleston was awarded $500.



Signed posters suitable for framing will be available at Art Affaire and are on sale now for $10 at Promont.