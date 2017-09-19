Artists, grab your brushes for Mariemont Paint-Out

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24, The Barn, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont

Amateur artists will convene on the tree-lined streets of Mariemont for the third annual Mariemont Paint-Out. The Barn, also known as the Woman’s Art Cultural Center, welcomes artists from junior high through adulthood to participate in the weekend events.

“To have 50 or so artists spread throughout the town trying to capture the essence of the village on canvas and to have passersby stop and chat while art is being created … well, things just got better,” said event coordinator Doug Welsh, who serves on The Barn’s board of directors.

Contestants will take their panels to The Barn on the morning of Sept. 22 to be stamped, then will move outdoors to paint the scenery or building of their choice.

The Barn and community vendors will disburse more than $5,000 in cash prizes.



Related events include:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. – Reception and awards presentation.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-4 p.m. – Gallery show at The Barn.

thebarn.cincyregister.com/mariemontpaintout2017