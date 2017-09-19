More than $466,000 in grants help fuel PWC’s mission

People Working Cooperatively received more than $466,825 in grants from local organizations in the first half of 2017. The funds will be used to make critical repairs and modifications to the homes of low-income, elderly and disabled owners.

“PWC is very fortunate to have so many local foundations support our mission,” said Chris Owens, vice president of development for PWC.

A total of $94,000 was received for PWC’s Modifications for Mobility program, including donations from the Spaulding Foundation, the Wohlgemuth-Herschede Foundation and an anonymous donor.

A total of $369,625 was received for PWC’s Critical Home Repair Program, including donations from the African-American Community Fund of the Dayton Foundation, Community Leaders Training Institute, Coldwell Banker West Shell Foundation, the Home Depot Foundation, Middletown Community Foundation and SC Ministry Foundation.

PWC received $3,200 in other grant money from Scripps Howard Foundation and Christian Life Center.