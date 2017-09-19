Partnership brings walk-in mental health care

Two nonprofits are teaming up to make mental health care more readily available to families living in poverty.

The new partnership between St. Joseph Orphanage and Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center will make walk-in service available at Valley Interfaith.

“We are pleased to partner with St. Joseph Orphanage to provide mental health and behavioral health services to the caregivers and children we serve,” said John Keuffer, executive director of Valley Interfaith, 420 W. Wyoming Ave., Lockland.

St. Joseph Orphanage will provide access to behavioral health services through walk-in hours at Valley Interfaith on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

“There is a huge need for mental health services in southwest Ohio, and many agencies have long waiting lists,” said Kate Mutchler, marketing manager at St. Joseph. “St. Joe’s is determined to provide true access to care without the long waiting lists.”

The new service began Aug. 2.

513-741-3100 x2214 or www.SJOkids.org