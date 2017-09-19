What to do/hear/see | Sept. 20-26

By Thom Mariner

Yesterday I celebrated my 40th anniversary in Cincinnati (H.A. to Me), which makes me (besides older than I’d like to be) mindful of how much the city has changed for the better, and for how much we all have to be grateful…such as a bunch of cool stuff to fill up the week ahead! Get busy!

Cincinnati Ballet | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center. 621-5219

Thru Sept. 24. “The Kaplan New Works”

There are still several performances left of “New Works,” which is always one of my favorite dance programs of the season. We’ll be attending Thursday evening. Won’t you join us?

Greater Milford Area Historical Society | Downtown Milford

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 12th Annual Art Affaire

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park | Hamilton-Cleves Road, near Hamilton

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 15th Annual Art Fair, juried show and sale of works by 70 artists

What is it about fall that makes us want to head to the country…or a quaint small town? This weekend, you can do both, cruising to just west of Hamilton one day – to surprising and expansive Pyramid Hill – and motoring out Route 50 the next day, through picturesque Mariemont and Terrace Park (or Indian Hill or Camp Dennison), then across the Little Miami into charming, and bustling downtown Milford. Art abounds in the hinterlands this weekend.

Catacoustic Consort | Church of the Advent, E. Walnut Hills

Friday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. “Trio Pardessus,” Tina Chancey, Annalisa Pappano and Joanna Blendulf

If you like your music raw and rockin’, this is not the concert for you. However, if you prefer your textures gauzy and gossamer, with hints of plaintive longing, then head straight to E. Walnut Hills, my friend. If you’d like to be (gently) transported to another time and place, just leave it to Pappano and her talented friends.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | Willis Music Steinway Gallery, Kenwood

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. “Survey of Les Six: La Vie en France”

This series kicks off its sophomore season with a second installment in its survey of French composers (Poulenc, Milhaud, Auric and Honegger among them) whose relatively stark and simple works were meant as an antidote to the aural opulence of Impressionism (Debussy, Ravel and others). Outstanding singers and pianists, mostly faculty and students/graduates of CCM, are the main attraction here.

College-Conservatory of Music | Werner Recital Hall, CCM, University of Cincinnati. 556-4183

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Ariel Quartet: Music of Beethoven, Kurtag and Schumann

And speaking of CCM, any time the Ariel Quartet plays is an event worth noting. Their own season opener is dedicated to the memory of the recent passing of Walter Levin, first violin of the vaunted LaSalle Quartet, their predecessor as Quartet in Residence. The LaSalle specialized in contemporary music and also in fascinating juxtapositions of styles, something well in evidence here. And Werner is a joy for hearing such intimate structures.

Collegium Cincinnati | Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center

Sunday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m. “Cocktails & Concertos, Plus: Bach Refracted”

A repeat of this popular program from seasons past, which features performances of J.S. Bach instrumental chamber works, and in the this case, arrangements by the Swingle Singers, led by Young Professionals Choral Collective director KellyAnn Nelson. Plus, you get to enjoy a cocktail in the process!

Know Theatre | Jackson Street, Over-the-Rhine. 300-5669

Friday, Sept. 22-Oct. 14. “The Arsonists,” by Jacqueline Goldfinger

Know’s second show of the season moves to the serious side. This play-with-music is a lyrical Southern Gothic myth, inspired by the Sophocles tragedy Electra, about a father-daughter arson team deconstructing their personal demons…with flames, nonetheless. No late seating, we’re told. Hmm…enjoy.

Contemporary Arts Center | Sixth and Walnut streets, downtown. 513-345-8400

Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. “Swoon,” opening celebration

Somehow, thankfully, Steven Matijcio and the CAC were able to land the first major survey of works by street artist Caledonia Curry, know around the world as Swoon. Another feather in their, and the Queen City’s, cap. Read more in our September feature here. Her transcendent works will take over the CAC until Feb. 25.

Cincinnati Art Underground | 1415 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 903-0623

Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.-midnight. “The History of Graffiti Pt 1­­”

In an assumed nod to Swoon at the CAC, Rachael Moore brings graffitist David Gerena aka KAOS to the north end of Main, where the final scenes of his documentary about the art form will be completed. Exhibit runs through Nov. 4.