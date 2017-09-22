Ault in Bloom celebrates roses, flowers and gardens

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1-4 p.m., Ault Park Pavilion

Rose enthusiasts and garden lovers will celebrate the blooms of fall at Ault in Bloom, staged by the Ault Park Advisory Council and the Greater Cincinnati Rose Association.

The fifth annual event will feature rose exhibits, educational presentations, kids’ crafts, fairy gardens by Delhi Garden Center and raptors from Raptors Inc. In addition, Brenda Baird of Moto Ikebana will give a flower-arranging demonstration, and the Wildflower Society will offer info.

The theme is “Rosefest Zinzinnati.” Gardeners are invited to exhibit their rose blooms and flower arrangements for informal judging. Amateur or experienced exhibitors of all ages are welcome.

An Ault Park garden tour, live music and ice cream treats will top off the afternoon. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

rosesgcra.com