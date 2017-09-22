Red Tie Gala goes tropical

Saturday, Oct. 7, Hyatt Regency, downtown

More than 500 supporters of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati are expected for the annual Red Tie Gala.

This year’s tropical-themed “Red Tie, Black Tie, Let’s Grab a Mai Thai” promises an evening full of dancing and fun surprises. Returning event chairs Tony and Ashley Munafo and Peter Frey hope to raise more than $500,000 for Ronald McDonald House that evening.

“These families are so far from home and are facing so much,” said Frey. “Ronald McDonald House is there to help reduce their stress. They don’t have to worry about paying for a hotel or finding a healthy meal. The House will take care of everything so they can just focus on what matters most – their critically ill child.”

Tickets: redtiegala.org