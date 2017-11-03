Unleash Your Sparkle? Mission accomplished!

Did someone say “sparkle”?

More than 180 guests got their shimmer on at the Unleash Your Sparkle gala.

Proceeds supported the Division of Integrative Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The event included a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and entertainment by the West End’s Q-Kidz dance team.

Keynote speaker was Dr. Stephen Brewer, an author and medical director of the Canyon Ranch Resort in Tucson, Arizona. He talked about achieving optimal health. Brewer hails from Cincinnati, where he was the first medical director of the TriHealth hospital system’s integrative medicine department.

Event chair and host was Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, president of Victory Wellness and Medspa of Cincinnati.