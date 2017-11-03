Unleash Your Sparkle? Mission accomplished!
Among committee members: (back) Michael Beck, chair Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, Judy Bajus-Davis, Michele Young, Jeannine Wright, co-chair Nancy Stiefvater and David Bray; (front) Sangita Vora, Davette Shorter, Bill Stiefvaer, Tiffany Best and Kristen Swank
Did someone say “sparkle”?
More than 180 guests got their shimmer on at the Unleash Your Sparkle gala.
Proceeds supported the Division of Integrative Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The event included a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and entertainment by the West End’s Q-Kidz dance team.
Keynote speaker was Dr. Stephen Brewer, an author and medical director of the Canyon Ranch Resort in Tucson, Arizona. He talked about achieving optimal health. Brewer hails from Cincinnati, where he was the first medical director of the TriHealth hospital system’s integrative medicine department.
Event chair and host was Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, president of Victory Wellness and Medspa of Cincinnati.
Charles J. Davis, Judy Bajus-Davis, William Kerschner and Dr. Magdalena Kerschner
Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, sponsor Ron Beshear and Rana Draswieski
The Q-Kidz
Judy Bajus-Davis and her original painting of “Unleash Your Sparkle”
Committee members Davette Shorter, Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, Jeannine Wright, Judy Bajus-Davis and Maureen Arata
Rana Drasiewski, Dr. Stephen Brewer and Dr. Magdalena Kerschner
Committee members Judy Bajus-Davis, Carrie Kondor, Tracy Kiradjieff, Dr. Magdalena Kerschner and Maureen Arata.
Dr. Ashraf Nassef and Dr. Magdalena Kerschner
Dr. Magdalena Kerschner, Judy Bajus-Davis and Tiffany Best
Rana Drasiewski and Dr. Magdalena Kerschner
