Talbert House’s new hotline offers help to vets

Talbert House has launched a 24/7 hotline to assist Hamilton County veterans and their families.

The (513) 281-VETS number connects callers to resources for information, as well as referrals to treatment or direct services in times of crisis. Callers are connected immediately to qualified Talbert House staff trained to provide access to care and/or crisis de-escalation and suicide prevention.

Government data show that veterans have an increased chance for mental health problems, lower access to care and higher rates of suicide. Talbert House currently provides crisis hotline services throughout Southwest Ohio with over 18,000 calls and 1,250 texts annually from the general public. The new number is an added service dedicated to veterans and their civilian connections.

Talbert House is seeking veteran volunteers interested in offering peer support.

Information on volunteering: Alex Rulon at 513-961-3292