GALA 2017 supports Covington Ladies Home

Saturday, Nov. 18, 6-11 p.m., The Grand Ballroom, Covington

When friends and supporters of the Covington Ladies Home gather for Gala 2017, they will enjoy cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, music, dancing and more. Guests also will get an update on the Building Our Future capital campaign, including an opportunity to participate with the recent challenge grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

The event is limited to 200 guests, and seating is by reservation only.

Proceeds help provide personal care for the residents of Covington Ladies Home. For 131 years, the home has provided a place in which every woman matters, regardless of her financial means, and which hundreds of older women have called home.

Tickets are $125.

513-448-7212 or 859-431-6913