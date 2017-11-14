Thank you, thank you, thank you
On National Philanthropy Day, the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosts an annual luncheon that brings together hundreds of people to thank and celebrate all those who give so generously of themselves to others. This year’s luncheon at Music Hall Ballroom singled out Enerfab CEO Dave Herche for philanthropy, retired banker Jim Dodd for volunteer work, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry as an emerging leader and high school student Heather Konerman, already dedicated to serving others. Honorary chair was Ellen Katz, CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Event chairs were Aaron Bley and Tracy Wells. Presenting sponsor for the luncheon was Fifth Third Foundation.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Bethesda Foundation: (front) Jill Miller, Beth Sims, Mellissa Gayer, Jerri Spurlock, Marcia O’Toole; (back) Andy Swallow, Ashlie Lyons, Pamela Baird
Honoree Rosemary Oglesby-Henry
Honoree Jim Dodd
Registration in the lobby of Music Hall
Heather Konerman, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy
Event chairs Tracy Wells and Aaron Bley
Vanessa Mosley, Ellen Katz, Jim Dodd, John Lomax
Emcee John Lomax
Honorees Dave Herche, Heather Konerman, Jim Dodd, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry
Co-chair Aaron Bley, honorees Dave Herche, Heather Konerman, Jim Dodd, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, co-chair Tracy Wells
AFP president Vanessa Mosley, honorary chair Ellen Katz, honoree Dave Herche, emcee John Lomax
Silver sponsor West Chester Protective Gear: Tim Fogarty, Tony Zheng, Greg Plunkett, Sharon Souder, Jim Wilson, John Francy, Carl Frederick
(Back) Honoree Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, honoree Heather Konerman, David Konerman, Tracy Wells, Gloria Ogelsby; (front) Beverly Konerman, John Lomax, Jason Pinson
US Bank: (back) Kathleen Cave, Josh Arnold; (middle/front)
Semhar Tsegay, Chris Bochenek, Julie Broadwell, Jennifer Powell, Chad McCarter, Christy Noll
Platinum sponsor Plan-It Now: (front) Missy Deters, Suz Banchy, Kari Miller; (back) Parker Smith, Rod Hinton, John Banchy
Sponsor Movers & Makers: (back) M&M publishers Elizabeth and Thom Mariner, Steve King of Wealthquest, Greg Newberry of Squeaky Toy Advertising; (front) Reagan Snyder and Holly Mazzocca of Bartlett & Co., photographer Tina Gutierrez and M&M editor Rebecca Chambers
Honoree Jim Dodd’s group: Rick Dodd, Jim Patton, Joan Hilton, Tom Roberts, Elizabeth Dodd, Bill Schrepferman, Don Gloeckler, Mike Dowling (front) Holly End, Claire Luby, Jim Dodd
GCF: Dora Anim, Tara Behanan, Norah Mock, Lauren Jones,
Colleen Blair McCarthy, Christine Mulvin
Fifth Third: (seated) Mitch Livingston, Paula Wharton, Lauren Joseph, Carol Wright, Susan Mendlein; (standing) Heidi Jark, Sean Parker, Danielle Jones
Cincinnati Works: (back) Patrick Lindsay, Kevin Rice, Cheryl Hillman, Mitch Morris; (front) Amanda Mangas, Peggy Zink, Bill Krul, Tom Dewey; (seated) Dave Herche
Dave Herche Group: Tom Gilman, Kevin Rice, Ellen Katz, Barry Williams, Dave Herche
