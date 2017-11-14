Thank you, thank you, thank you

On National Philanthropy Day, the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosts an annual luncheon that brings together hundreds of people to thank and celebrate all those who give so generously of themselves to others. This year’s luncheon at Music Hall Ballroom singled out Enerfab CEO Dave Herche for philanthropy, retired banker Jim Dodd for volunteer work, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry as an emerging leader and high school student Heather Konerman, already dedicated to serving others. Honorary chair was Ellen Katz, CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Event chairs were Aaron Bley and Tracy Wells. Presenting sponsor for the luncheon was Fifth Third Foundation.

