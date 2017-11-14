What to Do/See/Hear | Nov. 15-21

By Thomas Consolo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving, but one can easily fill one’s plate with a feast of events this week. Whether you’re more interested in Renaissance music, a look at the stars, bluegrass or swing, there’s something for you in the next seven days, starting tonight. Here’s a checklist.

CULTURAL EXHIBIT

Krohn Conservatory | Eden Park, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086

Nov. 18-Jan. 7. “Cincinnati Choo Choo”

You already know about two other holiday train displays (because we told you about them last week), but this one runs through Eden Park’s indoor forest, including poinsettias, cyclamen, amaryllis and evergreens. The extensive model trains and trolleys also run past architectural models by the folks at Applied Imagination.

DANCE

Northern Kentucky University | Greaves Concert Hall, 1 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41099. 859-572-5464

Nov. 20, 6 p.m. Emerging Choreographers Showcase

A program of dance by up-and-coming choreographers at NKU’s School of the Arts.

FILM

UC College-Conservatory of Music | MainStreet Cinema, Tangeman University Center, UC.

Nov. 19, 7 p.m. 48-Hour Film Festival

No, not 48 hours watching films – 48 hours to make a film. Teams of CCM students, particularly from the electronic media and theater programs, are assigned a prop, a line of dialogue and a costume piece on Friday evening. All must appear in the teams’ finished short subject at Sunday evening’s screening. The next Tarantino may be in University Heights.

LITERARY

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 3711 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-497-2860

Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Salon: Astronomy and Stargazing.

Join a discussion about space, planets and stars with Anna Hehman, development director of the Cincinnati Observatory Center, and Dean Regas, the observatory’s astronomer and co-host of PBS’ “Star Gazers.”

MUSIC

Caladrian Ensemble | Old St. Mary’s Church, 123 E. 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300

Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. The Pittoni Theorbo Duo

Cincinnati’s early music showcase starts its season at Cincinnati’s oldest church. The theorbo is a complex (usually 14 strings) member of the lute family that was created in the late 1500s. Two players and 28 strings should make for one interesting night.

Chamber Music Cincinnati | Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-342-6870

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Tetzlaff Quartet

Christian Tetzlaff first performed for local audiences as a student at CCM. Since then, he’s become one of the world’s great violinists, but he’s hardly forsaken the Queen City. He’s performed here solo and with the Cincinnati Symphony on several occasions. On Wednesday, he’s here with his quartet – including his sister, Tanja, on cello – for a program of Beethoven, Berg and Mozart.

Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. “In the Swing,” Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011

The Kentucky Symphony runs its own authentic instrument movement, one dedicated to America’s varied popular music heritage. On Saturday, swing is in the spotlight. The night’s first half recreates big bands of the Ellington, Goodman and Miller era; the second half revisits the swing revival of the 1990s. Don’t sit on your hands: You can dance at this one.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513 977-8838

Nov. 18, 8 p.m. American Roots Series: The Seldom Scene

The Seldom Scene has been bringing bluegrass to new audiences for more than 40 years. How respected are they? Their latest album, “Long Time … Seldom Scene,” features Chris Eldridge, Emmylou Harris and Rickie Simpkins as guests.

OPERA

College-Conservatory of Music | University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221. 513-556-6638

Nov. 16-19. “Candide,” Patricia Corbett Theater

Is it an opera or a musical? Whichever, it’s the best of all possible musical worlds. For its fall mainstage production, CCM uses the New York City Opera version of the Leonard Bernstein-Hugh Wheeler-and-more take on Voltaire’s classic philosophical satire. It’s a rare chance to see more than the sparkling overture.

THEATER

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-957-1940

Through Nov. 19. “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical”

Last call for this musical exploration of the life of Rosemary Clooney, the Maysville, Kentucky, girl singer whose troubled life left a legacy of great music.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

Opening Nov. 17. “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”

Grave robbing, murder, buried treasure, haunted houses – St. Petersburg, Missouri, was a fun place for a boy to grow up with friends like Huck Finn and Becky Thatcher. Laura Eason adapted the Mark Twain classic for the stage. If you ask real nice, they might let you whitewash the fence in the set.

VISUAL ART

Wave Pool | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225

Through Nov. 18. “Animal Magnetism”

It’s your last chance to see this exhibition of prints, sculptures, video, sound works and books from the 19th century to today. Wave Pool, in a former firehouse in Camp Washington, tries to present art that’s a catalyst for change. “Animal Magnetism” focuses on works about how animals communicate and organize themselves.