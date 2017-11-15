Prospective members can learn about Rotary

Thursday, Nov. 30, 5-7:30 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1001 Elm St.

Anyone interested in learning about Rotary Club membership is invited to attend a Prospective Member Happy Hour. The free event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati, includes drinks and appetizers. Space is limited.

Rotary is an international professional service and networking organization. The local club focuses on serving children with disabilities, as well as meeting community needs. Its president is Al Koncius.

With nearly 350 members, Rotary Club of Cincinnati is the largest and oldest Rotary group in the area. Membership categories include corporate, individual and young professional.

Kelly Flynn Shough, vice president of resources and development for Flynn & Co., is organizing the event.

RSVP: office@cincinnatirotary.org or 513-421-1080