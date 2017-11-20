Applications open for arts scholarships

Three Arts Scholarship plans to distribute $240,000 in scholarships in 2018 in the disciplines of music, drama and visual art.

The funds are donated by supporters, including a bequest from the late Louise Dieterle Nippert.

Intended for students enrolling at accredited colleges and universities within a 75-mile radius of downtown Cincinnati, scholarships are open to full-time undergraduate junior and senior females and those enrolled in master’s degree programs.

Applications are being accepted in music (vocal and instrumental), musical theater/drama and visual arts (two-dimensional and three-dimensional). Applicants must both complete a written application and perform a short audition or portfolio demonstration. Deadline is Jan. 19, 2018.

Awards will be presented at an April 7 luncheon at the Cincinnati Woman’s Club.

3artsscholarshp.org