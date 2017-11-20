Bethany House Services wine/beer tasting draws record crowd
Bethany House Services’ 14th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser, Mercy Health Ales to Zinfandels, attracted a sold-out crowd. The event, presented by Mercy Health, set an attendance record.
Karen McHale chaired the planning committee, which included Kelley Carrier, Katie Coughlin, Tracey Griggs, Erika Meyer Judd, Beth Kasson, Mary Alice Koch, Megan McCuen, Gail Myers, Alyson Poling, Julie Ross, Lynne Whang and Terri Williams.
Bethany House Services provides emergency shelter and housing programs for families experiencing homelessness.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Photos by Mark Byron
Committee members Katie Coughlin, Julie Ross, Lynne Whang, Beth Kasson, Kelley Carrier, chair Karen McHale, BHS executive director Susan Schiller, Alyson Poling, Megan McCuen and Gail Myers
Susan Schiller, BHS executive director, with Bethany supporters Bernie Suer and his family and friends: Jon Murphy, Katie Suer, Kathy Suer, Bernie Suer, Jake Suer, Elise Suer, Amy Suer, Alexis Suer and Ben Suer
Dawn Grady; Monique Gilliam (center), who shared her Bethany success story with guests, and emcee Mike Brown
Committee member Kelley Carrier; Dave Carrier; Tamara Behrens; Perry Washburn, who donated cooking classes and dinners that raised thousands of dollars; and board member Carolyn Washburn
Committee member Julie Ross; Alison Waring, who donated a necklace for the raffle; Sue Schlueter; and Mark Schlueter
Former board member and previous honoree Tricia Roddy, Tish Jones, Janet Rotsching and Julie Strotman
Joe Finke, Janet Inkrot, Tina Finke, BHS board president Bob Inkrot, Gary and Denise Justice
Mary Alice Koch, committee member; Gail Myers, BHS board member and committee member; Erika Meyer Judd, committee member; and Megan McCuen, BHS board member and committee member
Cintas volunteers
Volunteers from Mercy Health
