Bethany House Services wine/beer tasting draws record crowd

Bethany House Services’ 14th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser, Mercy Health Ales to Zinfandels, attracted a sold-out crowd. The event, presented by Mercy Health, set an attendance record.

Karen McHale chaired the planning committee, which included Kelley Carrier, Katie Coughlin, Tracey Griggs, Erika Meyer Judd, Beth Kasson, Mary Alice Koch, Megan McCuen, Gail Myers, Alyson Poling, Julie Ross, Lynne Whang and Terri Williams.

Bethany House Services provides emergency shelter and housing programs for families experiencing homelessness.

Photos by Mark Byron