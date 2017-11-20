Children’s Law Center helps found Education Civil Rights Alliance

In the face of increasing threats to students’ civil rights throughout the nation, Children’s Law Center has joined with more than two dozen education and civil rights groups to launch the Education Civil Rights Alliance.

Many students face bullying and other barriers to education based on their race, religion, national origin, gender identity, disability, first language or sexual orientation. Immigrant children continue to be denied the right to enroll in school.

“Our children’s ability to succeed in school is vital to their successful transition into adulthood,” said Acena Beck, executive director at CLC.

The ECR Alliance will help parents, educators, school districts and advocates protect students’ civil rights, supporting enforcement actions at the state and local level. The alliance includes community groups, educators, teacher unions, legal organizations, national associations, civil rights organizations and government agencies.