The active – and activist – collectors behind the new “Kinsey African American Art & History Collection” on display at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center were in Cincinnati for the exhibit’s opening reception. Bernard and Shirley Kinsey have amassed one of the largest private collections of African American art, artifacts and documents spanning over 400 years. The exhibit will be on display into the new year.

freedomcenter.org

