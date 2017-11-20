Luncheon brings out army of warriors in pink

In the fight against breast cancer, the annual Pink Ribbon luncheon is a show of force by an army of pink-clad warriors. In October, they filled the hallways of Duke Energy Convention Center as they joined together for raffles and cocktails, as well as discussion groups, lunch, an appearance by comedian Tom Papa, and an awards presentation.

Maddie Spielman accepted the Power of Pink Award on behalf of the Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, which is named in honor of her mother. The fund has raised millions of dollars to fight breast cancer.

The Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund hosted the luncheon, with Collinsworth serving as emcee. Honorary chairs were longtime supporters Bob and Suzi Brant. Presenting sponsor was the Harold C. Schott Foundation with trustees Tom and Francie Hiltz.

Proceeds from the luncheon support the fund’s Pink Ribbon programs.