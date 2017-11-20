Ronald McDonald House celebrates 35 years and 32,000 families

The annual Red Tie Gala raised more than $550,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati. More than 600 guests attended the event at the Hyatt Regency. During the evening, Pam Bonifield received the Heart Award for her advocacy on behalf of guest families and her work as an ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House mission. Since it opened its doors in 1982, more than 32,000 families have lived at the house. Brandon and Jessica Jude, who have spent more than 450 nights there since daughter Olivia was born in May 2016, shared their story.

