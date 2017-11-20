Walk raises $300,000 for brain tumor center

More than 2,500 walkers and runners participated in Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure 5K. The October walk raised $300,000 for the University of Cincinnati Brain Tumor Center at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute.

Co-chairs were Rick June and Mike Perez. Kyla Woods of United Way of Greater Cincinnati served as emcee.

Earlier in October, event organizers received the University of Cincinnati Foundation’s Group Philanthropy Award, honoring those making a significant impact on UC or UC Health.

Since its inception, the walk has raised $1.6 million for brain tumor patient care and research. The 2018 walk is set for Sunday, Oct. 21.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Jenny Jones Photography