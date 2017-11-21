Lykins continues support of CASA with golf outing

Lykins Energy Solutions raised $73,000 for CASA for Clermont Kids at the company’s annual golf outing.

Since 1989, the Lykins Annual Golf Outing has raised more than $660,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this donation,” said Jeff Lykins, president and CEO. “Lykins is a family-owned business. We believe in families and the safety and welfare of children in our community. This is just one of the reasons we chose CASA to be the recipient of our annual fundraising event.”

CASA for Clermont Kids is a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of abused, neglected and dependent children of Clermont County. Its trained community volunteers are appointed by the county’s juvenile court judge to represent the interests of victim children.