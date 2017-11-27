CYC Dream Makers Celebration raises $175K for kids
Cincinnati Youth Collaborative raised a record $175,000 during its Dream Makers Celebration at the newly renovated Music Hall Ballroom. With 400-plus guests in attendance, the evening was highlighted by keynote speaker James Redford, who spoke on adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress affecting youth. CYC’s mission is to ensure that Cincinnati students overcome obstacles and succeed in education, career and life. It serves nearly 5,000 students annually.
CYC donors Dr. Charles Cavallo and Dr. Meg Grulee
Jane Keller, CYC president and CEO
The Hon. Nathaniel R. Jones, Jenny Price, CYC committee co-chair Jim Price, keynote speaker James Redford, CYC committee co-chair Jack Geiger, PNC Regional President Kay Geiger and emcee Kathrine Nero
Keynote speaker James Redford, committee co-chair Jack Geiger and PNC Bank Regional President Kay Geiger
CYC Outstanding Students Azaria Pittman-Carter, Kenneth Lyle II, McKenzie Jones and Yaye Keita
