IDEALAB to bring civic-minded brainstormers togethe

Monday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Memorial Hall, Over-the-Rhine

The presenters of IDEALAB, a civic-brainstorming conference, believe conditions in Cincinnati are riper than ever before for grassroots movements to seed and grow.

To foster this growth, presenting sponsors People’s Liberty, Soapbox and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation are bringing IDEALAB back for a second year to feature the stories of three individuals with first-hand experience designing, growing, funding and sustaining community movements.

IDEALAB: Movement Makers will open with remarks from sponsors before a full schedule of events, sessions and presentations ranging in topics from community investment, racial equity and inclusion, and the value of connecting artists. The event will wrap up with an informal networking happy hour.

Among speakers and their topics are: Sean Mann, Detroit City FC, community investment; Carl Atiya Swanson, Springboard for the Arts, connecting artists; Evelyn Burnett | Mordecai Cargill, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, racial equity and inclusion; Tom Merrill, Xavier Center for Innovation; Tim Vogt, Starfire Council and Tamaya Dennard, Design Impact.

Tickets are $50, and include all events. Movers & Makers is media sponsor.

www.soapboxmedia.com/idealab-2017/welcome.aspx