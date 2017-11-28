Fur coats make a scene in ‘Paws of Gotham’

Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, based in Cincinnati and New York, has released its fourth annual calendar, Paws of Gotham, to raise funds to rehabilitate and rehome animals in high-kill shelters nationwide.

With photos by South African photographer Candy Kennedy, each month features a real rescue pet with a celebrity, influencer or model in front of an iconic New York scene. Kennedy and celebrities such as Mario Cantone, Maggie Geha, KhrystyAna, Brett David and Chef Rōze Traorel donated their time and efforts.

Cooper, one of two rescues from Cincinnati featured in the calendar, is evidence of Louie’s Legacy’s work. “Cooper, like many other rescue dogs, survived tragedy, abuse and neglect. One would never believe the horror story he survived if you were to meet him and witness his sweet, quiet and gentle personality,” according to the promotional material.

Calendars are $19.99 plus shipping.

LouiesLegacy.org/calendar

Click on a thumbnail below to view more behind the scenes photos from Cooper’s shoot in New York (Photos by Candy Kennedy)