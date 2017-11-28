Gala raises $258K for St. Joseph Orphanage

St. Joseph Orphanage’s A Night Under the Stars gala raised a record $258,000, surpassing fundraising and attendance records. Hosted at the home of Joe and Lorraine Mayernik, the event welcomed 419 people.

All proceeds will benefit the orphanage’s Scholarship Fund, securing post-secondary educational options for eligible SJO kids.

St. Joseph Orphanage each year cares for more than 3,000 children and adults struggling with mental health and behavioral concerns.

Event sponsors included the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Bill and Caren Laverty, Dr. Mark Pilskin, SC Ministry Foundation, Sisters of Charity/Cincinnati, General Electric, Kroger and the TQL Foundation. Gala co-chairs were Tim and Barbara Stefl.

