Grant will help Woodward Theater restore marquee

The Woodward Theater will receive $150,000 to restore its marquee, thanks to winning the online vote at VoteYourMainStreet.org.

The Cincinnati Preservation Association entered the Woodward Theater in the competition, in which 25 sites vied for $2 million in grants from American Express. The winners were selected by online vote. The Woodward finished eighth in the voting, enough to qualify for the grant.

“It has been amazing to watch the Cincinnati preservation community rally to the challenge by voting for our entry,” said Paul Muller, CPA’s executive director. “The marquee is the last missing piece of the 1913 facade. By rebuilding it, the theater will add vitality to Main Street just as it did at the dawn of the age of electricity.”

The marquee is expected to return later in 2018.