Guests, ghosts come alive at Behringer-Crawford

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s new Young Professionals group, Alive, hosted its first event, “Spirits with the Spirits,” at the museum in late October.

Guests mingled in the museum’s Rail Gallery, sampling brews from Rhinegeist Brewery and hearing the history of the brewery before moving on to the Rivers Gallery for bourbon tasting and a presentation by Josh Quinn of Boone County Distilling Co. Finally, a trio of readings from original “spooky” plays were performed by the Village Idiots, actors from the Village Players of Fort Thomas.

Developed to attract young professionals from Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, the group was funded by ArtsWave as a way to engage YPs in visiting, event-planning and decision-making for the museum.

Photos by Virginia Imhof