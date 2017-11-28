ReSource honors top supporters

ReSource recently hosted its annual awards ceremony, A Melody of Light, with 300 guests at the newly renovated Music Hall.

“ReSource celebrated 31 years of service this year, and none of this would have been possible without the people who have stepped up to support our vision year after year,” said Christie Brown, CEO with ReSource.

Honorees included Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, Corporate Community Partner Award; Interact for Health, Nonprofit Community Partner Award; and Bill Moran and Maura Moran-Berry, Founder’s Awards. (Bill Moran joined the board in 1996, and daughter Maura in 2004. Both are board members emeritus.)

“I’ve worked on nearly every committee with ReSource over the last 13 years,” said Maura Moran-Berry. “It has been a very rewarding experience to align with an organization that provides practical help to the corporations and nonprofits it serves.”

ReSource is a nonprofit agency founded in 1986 by Bob Castellini and the board of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. ReSource helps businesses dispose of things they don’t need, such as surplus furniture, equipment and merchandise, and helps qualified nonprofits purchase those items at steep discounts.

