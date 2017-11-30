Visiting Voices celebrate in the City That Sings

Young Professionals Choral Collective brought together more than 150 young professionals from across the world for a weekend of song. The Visiting Voices conference included two days of rehearsals and social events, culminating in a Sunday concert in Memorial Hall. Since its inception in 2012, YPCC has attracted national attention for its success recruiting and retaining young pros who love making music in a low-pressure, social environment.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.