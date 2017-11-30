Visiting Voices celebrate in the City That Sings
Basses Trace Abram (center) and Kyle Heimbrock (back, left) at rehearsal in the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Otto M. Budig Theater
Young Professionals Choral Collective brought together more than 150 young professionals from across the world for a weekend of song. The Visiting Voices conference included two days of rehearsals and social events, culminating in a Sunday concert in Memorial Hall. Since its inception in 2012, YPCC has attracted national attention for its success recruiting and retaining young pros who love making music in a low-pressure, social environment.
Young Professionals Choral Collective onstage at Memorial Hall
Sopranos Tamara Scull, Erica Yang, Taneisha Watson and Jessica Thielen
Julie Lineburgh, Mary Hizer and Melissa Russell
Matt Heston participates in an icebreaker activity.
