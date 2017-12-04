Assistance League hosts Books and Brunch

Assistance League staged its annual Books and Brunch at the Cincinnati Woman’s Club.

Authors Charlie Lovett, Cheryl Popp, Peter Bronson, Jeff Suess and Adam Watkins chatted with guests and signed books. The writers also shared amusing insights and excerpts from their work. The event featured lunch, a basket raffle and a silent auction.

Proceeds will go to Assistance League programs benefiting elementary and college students and providing aid for abuse victims.

