BBB presents ethics awards

The BBB Center for Ethics recognized Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati and ProMaster Home Repair & Handyman of Cincinnati at its Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics. The event took place at the Renaissance Hotel.

The Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is a program of BBB Center for Ethics – an organization that provides ethics education, direction and recognition to employers and employees.

Keynote speaker Paul E. Fiorelli of Xavier University and the Cintas Institute for Business Ethics discussed “The Value of Values: Why We Should Care About Ethics.”

“At the center, our passion is ethics,” said Corrie McGlothlin, program director of BBB Center for Ethics. “We really take pride in commending business and nonprofits that share our enthusiasm for it. The Torch Awards allow us to highlight the good that comes out of the Cincinnati community and the success that can be found when you center your business around values.”