Promont will be decked out for Holiday Open House

Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m., Promont

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Open House at Promont.

In celebration of the society’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event will introduce a new holiday theme, “Birds of a Feather.”

The open house is free and open to the public. The event allows the society to share its 1865-67 Italianate mansion, Promont, with the community.

A raffle will offer the “Madam of the Manor” – an elaborately decorated holiday decor mannequin – as its prize. Proceeds will support society programming.

MilfordHistory.net