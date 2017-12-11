Sold-out event celebrates Women of the Year
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and The Enquirer co-hosted the 49th Annual Women of the Year. The sold-out event took place in late October at the Hyatt Regency. Over 800 guests celebrated 10 women who have demonstrated commitment to their communities as recipients of the awards.
gcfdn.org/woy
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Past honoree Kathy Wade with 2017 honoree Karen Bankston
-
-
Norah Mock, Marian Cummings, Cindy Foster, honoree Jo Martin and Stephen Payne
-
-
Carol Striker, Julie Cohen and honoree Sandy Kaltman
-
-
Eddie Tyner, Cincinnati Enquirer president, and Ellen M. Katz, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, join honorees onstage.
-
-
2017 Women of the Year: Pam Kravetz, Sister Sally Duffy, Sandy Kaltman, Karen Bankston, Susan Lee Landis, Jo Martin, Zeinab Schwen, Mimi Mosher Dyer, Lauren Hannan Shafer and Suzanne Adrian De Young
Related