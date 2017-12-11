“The Future Is Female” Exhibition at the 21C Museum Hotel Packs a Punch

By Cynthia M. Kukla

Who is ready when there is an unexpected shift in our cultural climate? When the Weisntein scandal erupted and the Times Person of the Year, the Silence Breakers, were announced? The 21C Museum Hotel here in Cincinnati was ready and we are fortunate for having their prescient “The Future Is Female” exhibition to view in our city into September 2018.

In this exhibition you will see the work of forty-three women artists from around the world in the 21C’s gallery spaces which are designed for their acclaimed rotating exhibitions. 21C curator Alice Gray Stites of Louisville, KY selected these women artists’ paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, videos and photographs. The 21C is also famous for having contemporary artwork displayed throughout its hotels.

To highlight the 21C’s Fifth Anniversary Party that coincided with the opening reception of “The Future Is Female,” Saturday, November 18, it brought in British-born artist Zoe Buckman for an artist’s evening lecture. Buckman, who currently lives in New York, has three sculptures in this exhibition including the wildly successful neon and boxing gloves “Champ.” The 21C acquired “Champ” at the cutting-edge venue called “Pulse” during the annual Art Basil/Miami international art expo.

Zoe Buckman has her finger on the pulse of the times in her non-apologetic, feminist artwork. It is bold but it doesn’t scream at you. “Champ” is powerful because it uses a contemporary material – neon – that we see every day in commercial areas where neon signs are used by restaurants, bars, nightclubs and all manner of stores from a locksmith’s shop to a corner bakery. But Buckman makes something unexpected and intimate from glowing neon. She makes a woman’s reproductive organs in neon and substitutes Everlast boxing gloves for the ovaries. The piece is powerful as it glows pink-purple. The boxing gloves, typically worn by male boxers, startle. She is saying very clearly that woman’s reproductive organs are still a battle zone. Buckman doesn’t skirt the truth.

In interview, Buckman says, “This feels like a tipping point, a point of no return.” She said this weeks before the nearly daily fallout from powerful men resigning or being fired for sexual misconduct. Her previous series of artwork, “Let Her Rave,” also uses powerful messaging, in the form of hand-embroidery she did on vintage lingerie. It is valuable to note that Buckman made a lot of these works so that she could be at home with her child, working in her studio/residence at the same time as she cared for her child. Zoe in fact says she feels more empowered and creative now as a mother, that she can do anything!

This series “Let Her Rave” used sexist lyrics from rap music embroidered onto delicate vintage bras, slips, garter belts and nightgowns. They were hung delicately from the ceiling of gallery spaces and the viewers could walk among the lingerie pieces. There must have been a feeling that is both secretive, where women were silenced or shamed into behaving, as well as a feeling of sadness that so much hateful expressions toward women are “out there.” Here, the vintage lingerie amplifies the role of women seen traditionally as sex objects and objects of desire. Yet the rap lyrics, with some strong and disrespectful language stitched onto the lingerie, are current. Several recent exhibits featuring these works are Framing Beauty at the Grunwald Art Gallery, Indiana University, Indiana, For Freedoms at the Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, New York and Every Curve at Papillion in Los Angeles, California.

Buckman is saying to us in her artwork that nothing has really changed much for women. The series developed further when Buckman began buying old wedding dresses at thrift shops. You can see two of these artworks in this exhibit. Here, she hired a wedding designer to sew the lace, satin flowers and trim onto her hanging sculptures that also feature boxing gloves and are hung from the ceiling by gleaming thick industrial chain. No joy here, just the illusion of joy vis a vis wedding day satin and lace, then Bam!

In person, Zoe Buckman is forthright, fun, keenly observant and very hard working. This is a key time for her as an artist. With the success of “Champ” which went viral on Instagram, she is developing new art works. One will be an eight-foot tall version of “Champ” from neon and specially fabricated oversized boxing gloves that will be on view in Los Angeles in 2018. It is being fabricated through the New-York based Art Production Fund. Her iconic neon/boxing glove “Champ,” owned by 21C Museum Hotel, was used by the DNC’s Women’s march in January, by International Women’s Month and even by SW Ohio Planned Parenthood.

There are art works by forty-three artists that you should see, including Buckman’s. “The Future IS Female” is provocative, and very diverse. Anyone who is familiar with contemporary art will appreciate that some of the very best longstanding contemporary women artists have their work on view here in Cincinnati. This exhibit is worth seeing just to see their work: Marilyn Minter, Alison Saar, Kiki Smith, Michalene Thomas and Swoon, whose amazing extravaganza is right next door at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC). But the exhibit is also significant for showing us some of the best new artists from Africa, Brazil, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, India, Australia and Morocco. Where else can you see such a richly diverse exhibit of contemporary women artists, and for free no less?

The museum at 21C is open to the public 24/7; and cultural programs rotate often, so check the calendar for their ever-changing cultural programs. Guided docent tours offered Wednesdays and Fridays at 5pm.

Cynthia M. Kukla is an artist and professor emerita of art living in Cincinnati, Ohio.