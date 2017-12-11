YWCA opens ‘Land, Light, Lustre’ exhibit in Women’s Art Gallery

A reception opened the exhibit “Land, Light, Lustre” in the Women’s Art Gallery at the downtown YWCA.

Among featured artists are:

Mary Woodworth, whose recent monotypes and collagraph prints celebrate the elemental nature of debris refabricated into a printing plate.

Andrea Knarr, who depicts light in her landscapes as an emotional barometer, evoking reverie and a sense of place.

Didem Mert, whose work in ceramic and metals conveys a sense of tranquility through minimalistic design and a sense of playfulness through her color palette and textured surfaces.

The show runs through Jan. 11.