People’s Liberty launches 2018 Haile Fellowship competition

Do you have an idea that would create a unique opportunity in Greater Cincinnati?

People’s Liberty will award two highly motivated individuals $100,000 to spend the year working to realize their philanthropic dream goal.

People’s Liberty will begin accepting applications for the 2018 Haile Fellowship on Jan. 10.

The Haile Fellowship is the largest individual award given annually by People’s Liberty, a first-of-its-kind philanthropic lab.

Awards are granted to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, produced work of professional merit and shown promise for continued civic leadership.

Applications are evaluated for feasibility, scalability, innovation and the potential to leave a lasting impact on the community.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend an information session at People’s Liberty, 1805 Elm St., on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Information or applications: peoplesliberty.org

The Haile Fellowship grant began in 2015. Winners have included: Bradley Cooper and Brad Schnittger in 2015, Chris Glass and Brandon Black in 2016, and Tamia Stinson and Tracy Brumfield in 2017.

