Underground Railroad led to Glendale for many escaping slavery

Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Heritage Village Museum, Sharonville

Before its official founding in 1855, the village of Glendale was home to many blacks escaping slavery through the Underground Railroad.

Now, third-generation resident William Parrish is working to keep that history alive. His effort started with a research plan to nominate the historically black Eckstein School building for the National Register of Historic Places. It led ultimately to his book titled “An Underground Community: How Blacks Settled in the Historic Village of Glendale” and an exhibit at the Heritage Village Museum.

Beginning with a reception, the event will include an exhibit and a book discussion with Parrish. The ceremony also will feature Redeemed, an a cappella quartet from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

The exhibit tells the story of local heroes of the Underground Railroad, such as Harriet Beecher Stowe, through panels covering a timeline from 1830 to 1958.

Heritage Village Museum is in Sharon Woods Park in Sharonville, and a Hamilton County Great Parks pass may be required when entering the park. Heritage Village Museum is a nonprofit organization supported entirely by visitors, grants and donations.

wwww.heritagevillagemuseum.org, 513-563-9484