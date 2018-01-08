Boys & Girls Club opens in West Chester

Grand opening for the new $6.8 million Boys & Girl Club of West Chester/Liberty was celebrated with an open house in December. The event included tours of the 30,000-square-foot facility at the site of the former Union Elementary School.

The club features a full-size indoor gym; an outdoor basketball/volleyball court; an art room; a media center; four large classrooms; three flexible classrooms; a cafe; a clinic; open meeting spaces; and offices. The club will be open Monday through Friday after school and full days in the summer. New members are being accepted.

Funds raised include a $750,000 grant from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Mortgage Settlement Grant; a $300,000 grant from the state budget; $150,000 matching funds grant from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; and $15,000 from the Sutphin Family Foundation. Remaining funds came from businesses and individuals.

Patti Alderson, who is assistant treasurer and resource development officer for the club, led fundraising efforts.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.