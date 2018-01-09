CCM hits right notes with sesquicentennial events

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music will celebrate its 150th Anniversary Celebration with more than 100 public performances through May 5.

The Sesquicentennial Season will reach its peak with three celebrations – one later this month, and events in February and April.

On Jan. 19, Moveable Feast will feature music, dance and theater in one evening. The event features a performance by CCM alumnus Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga.

On Feb. 18, CCM will celebrate alumni couples who met at UC with Con Amore: From CCM with Love.

On April 21, the celebration will conclude with the Sesquicentennial Alumni Showcase. Famed CCM alumni – including pianist Anton Nel, soprano Tamara Wilson, violinist Yang Liu and musical theater star Ashley Brown – will return to campus to perform.

Other celebratory events sprinkled over the spring include a Leonard Bernstein Festival, faculty and guest artist recitals, theatrical productions, choral and orchestra concerts and more.