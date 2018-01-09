Ready to star in TEDxCincinnati?

Thursday, Feb. 8, happy hour 5:30 p.m., auditions 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Redmoor, Mount Lookout Square

Want to connect with other open-minded people, network and have a chance to share ideas on stage at a TEDxCincinnati event.

TEDxCincinnati will host 2018 auditions for TEDxCincinnati’s Main Stage Event, titled “Reinvent” and set for May 12. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20.

TEDxCincinnati taps into the ideas of local people to find individuals with thoughts, stories and ideas worth sharing. Each auditioner will be given 2½ minutes on stage to share his or her ideas. While everyone is encouraged to apply to audition, TEDxCincinnati also welcomes anyone who would prefer to be a part of the audience and vote for favorite speakers.