CABVI sets table for Dining in the Dark

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired held its first Dining in the Dark event at the Manor House in Mason.

About 300 guests enjoyed the main course while wearing blindfolds to help them experience the daily challenges faced by people with severe vision loss.

The theme was “An Evening in Paris,” and the meal featured French cuisine. Local 12 anchor Bob Herzog served as emcee.

The event honored Barney H. Kroger Humanitarian Award winner Robert Watkins, who has served on CABVI’s board more than 35 years.

The 2018 Dining in the Dark event will be Nov. 10 at the Madison in Covington.

Event information: Aaron Bley, 513-487-4218

About CABVI: 513-221-8558 or cincyblind.org

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event