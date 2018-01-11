Center for Great Neighborhoods honors leaders

The Center for Great Neighborhoods honored community and business leaders for their commitment to Covington during its annual celebration.

The winners:

Heart of the Community Award, for significant contributions to the community – J.P. Eastridge and Caerwynn Degua-Demonts, Sandi Stonebraker, Sister Janet Bucher, Ken Landsaw, Eugene Strong, Molly Berrens, Lisa Jarboe, Annie Matthews, Stella Terrell, Thomas Weatherford and Byron Lile.

Key to the Future Award, recognizing outstanding leadership and service to the community (all Covington students in grades 6-12) – Yekzhon Aguilar Nolasco, Tessa Bowling, Jada Cummings, Erwin Nolasco Galicia, Chase Dietz and Ben Bonfilio.

Covington Great Business Award, acknowledging support for the center and the economic health of Covington – Jackson Florist and Fedders Feed and Seed.

Great Neighbor Award – Kenton County Public Library.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods brings people together, encouraging them to work with each other, and supporting their efforts to shape the future of their community.