Shelter dogs, cats have a new best friend in Clermont County

Local shelter dogs and cats received two special gifts this holiday season: a new best friend and a no-kill shelter.

The contract for operation of the Clermont County Animal Shelter has been awarded to the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society by the Clermont County Commission.

The humane society is committed to making Clermont County the model for open-intake, no-kill animal sheltering in the state of Ohio, said board president Robin Tackett.

The group will phase in services and support for public-owned animals with a goal of reaching this status by the end of 2018, said Tackett.

In addition to being awarded the contract to provide basic shelter services (dog care, housing, warden services), CACHS is committed to supporting ready access to low-cost spay/neuter, establishing a resource network that supports owner retention of pets, deploying resources to manage the county’s feral cat population and providing education and programs for the community.

The agency is actively seeking volunteers to help with its mission.

“Working together as a team, we can build on past improvements and go beyond the walls of the shelter to establish relationships that will serve all of the residents of Clermont County. This is the core principle on which we are operating,” said Carolyn Evans, executive director and a CACHS founding board member.

The CACHS leadership team is composed of 20 individuals whose combined experience in animal sheltering, rescue, welfare and control represent more than 17 decades.

A robust network of non-profit rescue groups, established area shelters and veterinary care providers will collaborate and join resources.

Among CACHS partners are Batavia-based League for Animal Welfare no-kill animal shelter, UCAN Non-Profit Spay/Neuter Clinic, UC Blue Ash Vet Tech School, All Creatures Animal Hospital, PetValu, Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati, Smith’s Pit Stop, Ohio Alleycat Rescue and Spay/Neuter Clinic, My Furry Valentine, Recycled Doggies, Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP), Adore-a-Bull Rescue, Cincinnati Cats, Joseph’s Legacy, Rescued & Ready Inc. and Tails of Hope.

In addition, Best Friends Animal Society, a national organization that operates the world’s largest sanctuary for cats, dogs and other animals in Kanab, Utah, is advising and supporting the local effort.