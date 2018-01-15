CYC to celebrate National Mentoring Month

Thursday, Jan. 18, 5:30-8 p.m., Great American Ball Park

In conjunction with National Mentoring Month, the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative will host its annual Thank Your Mentor Day Celebration.

Speakers will include Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and CYC mentoring manager Antione Spriggs. Sherry Hughes, WCPO meteorologist and CYC mentor, will emcee.



The celebration will recognize longtime mentors, including presentation of the Outstanding Mentor Award, the CYC Ambassador Award and the Outstanding Group Mentor Award.

Outstanding Mentor Nominees are Tamara Casey, Patricia Jones, James Sowar, Matt Stewart, Tesheia Thomas, Rob Thornton, Valsa Vettikkal and Michael Wright.

Dr. Charles Cavallo will receive the 2018 CYC Ambassador Award. He has been active in the CYC UC Med Mentors program, which gives medical students insight into the lives of children growing up in adverse conditions.

Truepoint Wealth Counsel will be recognized as the 2018 Outstanding Group Mentor.

cycyouth.org