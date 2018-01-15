Know an outstanding volunteer? Jefferson Award deadline near

The deadline is Feb. 2 to submit nominations for Rotary Club of Cincinnati’s Jefferson Award. The national Jefferson Award program recognizes outstanding volunteers and nonprofit programs that impact the community.

A local winner will be honored March 1 at a ceremony at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, and the recipient will represent Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in the national awards program in Washington, D.C.

The national program was created in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Sen. Robert Taft Jr. of Cincinnati and Sam Beard. It was designed to be the Nobel prize of community service.

Greater Cincinnati is one of more than 90 communities that present local Jefferson Awards.

Suzy DeYoung, who founded La Soupe in Madeira, received the local Jefferson Award and became a national winner in 2017. La Soupe enlists local chefs to use donated food to create meals for low-income families.

Nominations must be submitted online.