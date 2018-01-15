Raise a glass at inaugural Vino at the Memo

Memorial Hall and the Cincinnati International Wine Festival are coming together to present Vino at the Memo, a series of events that kick off in January.

Casual and experienced wine lovers are invited to attend four tastings presented by Mary Horn, level III advanced sommelier and vice president of wine sales and education at Heidelberg Distributing.

The series:

Jan. 18, American Heritage. Featuring Federalist Wines from the Terlato family that were created to pay homage to our founding fathers.

July 19, The Art of Wine. Explore the artwork of Memorial Hall and the art of wine.

Sept. 27, Wine Wars. Test your knowledge of wine (and wars) in a game of trivia, wine pairings and prizes.

Nov. 29, Sparkling Wines & Nicholas Longworth. Learn about the Cincinnati resident and father of American grape culture while tasting sparkling wines.

Tastings will be paired with lite bites.

A portion of all sales will be donated to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to benefit 36 local charities.

The series is $240. Tickets to individual events are also available.

memorialhallotr.com/cincinnati-shows/vino-memo-art-wine