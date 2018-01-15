Rhinegeist hosting Garage Brewed Moto Show

Saturday, Jan. 27, noon-midnight, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St.

The Garage Brewed Moto Show is back for a fourth year.

The motorcycle show, free to all attendees thanks to volunteers of the Cincinnati Cafe Racer club, will feature a new crop of bikes, many built specifically for this event. This year’s show will feature 50 custom bikes from around the country.

Participants ranging from professional builders to two-car-garage enthusiasts will compete for growler trophies, or “grophies,” as they try to win over the judges. Voting stations will allow guests the chance to choose their favorite bikes, and eventually crown the champion with the ultimate prize of “Fan Favorite.”

This year, there will be even more floor space, as bikes will also be featured in Rhinegeist’s new event center. Guests can sip their favorite craft beers, including one created for the event, while they check out the custom-built bikes, record-holding race bikes, antique motorcycles and motorcycle accessory vendors.

Biltwell Helmets, event sponsor, will donate helmets for the Biltwell ART & MOTO Show. Local artists will paint the helmets, and there will be a silent auction the day of the event. Auction proceeds will benefit Operation Combat Bikesaver.

garagebrewed.com