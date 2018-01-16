NKY Women’s Initiative ready for annual breakfast

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7-9:30 a.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative will honor Shelley Funke Frommeyer with the Spirit of Achievement Award at its fifth annual breakfast.

“Shelley’s enthusiasm and her can-do attitude have made a tremendous impact on not only the Women’s Initiative as an organization, but on our members as well,” said Barb Moran Johnson.

Funke Frommeyer, a financial adviser at Waddell & Reed, currently serves as a member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors, Women’s Initiative vice chair and membership vice chair.

“The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been like a multivitamin to me since I joined in 2003,” said Funke Frommeyer. “I feel energized by the environment and feel like a better, stronger businesswoman for participating.”

The breakfast will feature a keynote address by Debra Clary, corporate director for the Leadership Institute at Humana Inc.

Clary, who holds an executive doctorate degree from George Washington University, has three decades of experience with Fortune 100 companies, including executive roles at Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s. She will share strategies to increase individual impact and contribution to an organization while remaining on purpose.

The nonprofit partner of this year’s Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast is the USO of Central and Southern Ohio. Guests and their companies can help fill care packages at the breakfast by donating money or items including socks, travel-size toiletries and more.

Allyson Cook is chairing the event, which is sponsored by PNC.

Tickets are $75, or $50 for members. Reservations are required.

Reservations: Gina Bath at 859-578-6384 or www.nkychamber.com/WIAnnualBreakfast