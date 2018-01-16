UC Alumni Association names top award winners

Thursday, April 12, 6-9 p.m., Music Hall

The University of Cincinnati Alumni Association will honor four individuals during Alumni Weekend at the UC Distinguished Alumni Celebration.

“The remarkable leadership, generosity, vision and determination exuded by our 2018 class of honorees make them compelling choices for these signature alumni awards,” said Jennifer Heisey, executive director of the UC Alumni Association and vice president of alumni relations for the UC Foundation.

Honorees and their awards:

Marian A. Spencer ’42, William Howard Taft Medal for Notable Achievement. For nearly 80 years, Spencer has been a catalyst for the advancement of civil rights. She was the first African-American woman to serve on Cincinnati City Council, and as president of the local NAACP chapter, she expressed herself on critical issues that would unlock needed progress. She recently gave UC her personal archives documenting the endeavors of her late husband, Donald, and herself through a lifetime of peaceful fighting for right.

Russell C. “Rusty” Myers ’82, Distinguished Service Award. For 35 years, Myers has served in key volunteer roles to elevate the university’s advancement efforts, his specific college and its real estate program. He is the fourth member of his family over three generations to serve as volunteer leader of the UC Alumni Association.

Jacqueline L. Bailey-Davis ’92, Mosaic Award. A 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, Bailey-Davis has been decorated for her positive interactions with members of the community and for her support of criminal justice education. Her responsibilities include monitoring the department’s progress on its work related to the U.S. Department of Justice Collaborative Reform and 21st Century Policing Initiative.

Austin G. Allison ’08, Jeffrey Hurwitz Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award. Allison launched the digital business dotloop in 2009 one year after earning his degree in construction management. His startup soon began to revolutionize the real estate industry by creating an online platform to securely handle all transactions between buyers and sellers. Within three years, he was featured on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine and included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list of young business leaders.

Additional Outstanding Alumni Awards will be presented to:

College of Allied Health Sciences – Erin E. Head ’10

College of Arts and Sciences – Glen A. Weissenberger ’69

Blue Ash College – Marjorie A. McDaniel ’90

Carl H. Lindner College of Business – Leigh R. Fox ’01

Clermont College – Hon. Kevin T. Miles ’91

College-Conservatory of Music – Aik Khai Pung ’09, ’14

College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning – Donald P. Jacobs ’67

College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services – Sandra S. Wiesmann ’66

College of Engineering & Applied Science – Christopher B. Hersman ’88

College of Law – Daniel P. Carmichael, Pharm ’65, Law ’68, Hon ’06

College of Medicine – Dr. H. Wander ’67

College of Nursing – Nancy J. Robert ’78

James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy – Mimi E. Hart ’78

UC Athletics – Jolinda Lewis Miller ’98

Tickets for the celebration are $100.

513-556-2078, sarah.dillon@uc.edu or alumni.uc.edu/dac