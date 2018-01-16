What to Do/See/Hear | Jan. 17-23

By Thomas Consolo

It’s been a few weeks, and we’ve had a chance to get acclimated to winter weather. It’s time to get back out and see what the new year has brought us. The region’s theaters in particular are ready to raise their curtains on new shows. Read on.

EVENTS

Vino at the Memo | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Thursday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: American Heritage

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival and Memorial Hall have teamed up to present a series of wine tastings at the historic, Over-the-Rhine hall with sommelier Mary Horn. First up is Federalist Wines from the Terlato family, created to pay homage to our Founding Fathers.

DANCE/FILM

On Film | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m.: Black Dance is Beautiful Festival

Free screening of six films focusing on the wide spectrum of African-Americans in dance, including “Black Ballerina.” A panel of dancers, directors and filmmakers will be available, too, for a Q&A session on the state of black dance in America today.

FILM

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.: 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour

Launched in 1964 with screenings in Paris, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, California, this year’s AAFF Tour includes six independent and experimental short films from all genres: Jessica Kingdon’s “Commodity City,” “personne” by Christoph Girardet and Matthias Müller, Jonathan Rattner’s “The Interior,” Elegance Bratton’s “Walk For Me,” “Railment” by Shunsaku Hayashi and “Pokey Pokey” by Junjie Zhang.

MUSIC



American Sign Museum | 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225; 513-541-6366

Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: The StarDevils

The Camp Washington museum (yes, it’s the Monmouth in Cincinnati, not Newport) dedicated to the essence of Americana – our signs – presents the latest in its Americana music series, Signs & Songs. The StarDevils, formed in 2000, specialize in contemporary rockabilly and their own boppin’ take on hillbilly music.

Chamber Music Cincinnati | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Ensemble 4.1

Anchored by pianist Thomas Hoppe, Ensemble 4.1 bills itself as the world’s only regularly touring “windtet.” This performance at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater features quintets by Mozart, Jörg Widmann and Walter Gieseking, who was among the performers to offer the piece at a CMC concert 92 years ago. Better not wait for the next time around.

Violins of Hope | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati OH 45202; 513-621-1919

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Even in one of humanity’s darkest hours, Nazi Germany’s concentration camps, “where there were violins, there was hope.” This unique, landmark collaboration between the Holocaust and Humanity Center, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Symphony, with several more of the region’s most prominent musicians, weaves the incredible stories of eight historic violins, once silenced by the Holocaust, with poignant music and the experiences of local Holocaust survivors.

THEATER

It took a few weeks for our local troupes to recover from their holiday presentations, but now it’s full steam ahead for theatergoers, as many companies open new shows. Most will run for a while, so you’ll be able to experience all of them.

Opens Thursday, Jan. 18: The Carnegie (1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-957-1940) – “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” based on the 1971 film, including the classic Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley songs. No golden ticket required.

Opens Tuesday, Jan. 23: Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3555) – “The Humans,” the 2016 Tony winner for Best Play. Stephen Karam’s drama brings the Blake clan to the boiling point over a Thanksgiving visit.

Opens Friday, Jan. 19: Know Theatre (1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669) – “SuperTrue,” two New Yorkers reckon with turning 40 on the porch of an almost-charming cabin in the Catskills. By Karen Hartman.

Opens Saturday, Jan. 20: Playhouse in the Park (962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888) – “Million Dollar Quartet,” Tony-winning musical that recreates Dec. 4, 1956, the day Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley all found themselves at the Sun Records studio in Memphis. In the Marx Theater.

Closing:

Through Sunday, Jan. 21: Aronoff Center for the Arts (650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787) – “Waitress” got stuck with some of the year’s worst weather, but there’s still time to catch it. How a baking contest offers Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

VISUAL ART

Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery | Mount St. Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233; 513-244-4200

Through Feb. 18: MSJ Art & Design Faculty Exhibition

Recent creative work by the faculty of the Department of Art & Design. Reception from 3-5 p.m. today.

Wave Pool | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45225; 513-244-4200

Opens Saturday, Jan. 20: “With No Memories…”

Exhibition frames American history, our political and personal relationships to colonialism, and the ways settler colonialism has affected our personal and collective ability to recall and reconcile identity, memory, ownership and power.

Last chance:

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-241-0343.

Through Sunday, Jan. 21: “Elegant Geometry: British and American Mosaic Patchwork Quilts”

Nineteen quilts highlight the skill, intelligence and artistry of women over a period of 300 years who practiced mosaic patchwork quilting.